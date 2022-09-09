GM announces mass-market EV for $30,000, threatens Elon Musk's Tesla

-
ALSO READ
Tesla pauses plants after ending shaky quarter with a production milestone
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
Tesla recalls 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues due to overheating
Tesla's Autopilot system kills another motorcyclist, US begins probe
Tesla investors clear 3-for-1 stock split amid shares rally since late May
-
Taking on Elon Musk-run Tesla, Automaker GM has announced a mass-market electric car that will cost just $30,000.
Called the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, the car will have an estimated range of 480 kms and will go on sale next year.
"We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us," said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors.
"With the flexibility of GM's Ultium Platform, we are bringing to market vehicles at nearly every price point and for every purpose," Barra said in a statement late on Thursday.
With a starting price of around $30,000 on the 1LT model, the Equinox EV plugs Chevrolet into the critical compact SUV segment and is expected to be the most affordable EV in its class.
It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV).
"Chevrolet is now positioned to offer a wide array of EVs," said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. "We know truck and SUV customers better than anyone and we've channeled that insight and experience into our new EVs."
Chevrolet said it is committed to making the EV transition seamless, with support such as available navigation and route planning through the MyChevy app, which helps locate and plot routes to charging stations.
"The Equinox EV has the range to take you where you want to go, the spaciousness for your passengers and gear, and technology to do it all comfortably and confidently," said Bell.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in fall 2023, starting with a limited edition 2RS model.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU