Reports of Babar Azam unhappy with T20 World Cup squad incorrect: PCB

Wasim Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said on Wednesday that the reports of captain Babar Azam being unhappy with the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup were "factually incorrect". He also said that Azam is fully behind the "direction that is being taken".
On Monday, chief selector Mohammad Wasim had named a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in UAE in October and November. The squad named for the World Cup will also play in the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand and England. Post the squad announcement, several reports emerged about Azam being unhappy with the team selections.
"It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," said Khan in a release by the PCB.
"On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond," added Khan.
"It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month," concluded Khan.
Pakistan is currently without a full-time coaching staff. Hours after the squad for the home series and T20 World Cup was named, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective positions. In place of the duo, Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have been given the charge on interim basis.
Pakistan, placed in Group 2, begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a marquee clash against India on October 24 in Dubai.
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
