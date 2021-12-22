UK Defence minister meets NATO General Secretary to discuss Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
Nato chief Stoltenberg urges China to join nuclear arms control talks
Russia unveils new draft agreement with NATO on security measures
NATO, EU call for de-escalation of Russian build-up on Ukraine border
Britain warns of 'imminent attack' targeting Kabul airport amid evacuations
-
The UK defense minister, Ben Wallace, met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation near Ukraine's border, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
"The Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP spoke to NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg this afternoon to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border. The UK and NATO are united in support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.
Wallace noted that the United Kingdom and NATO will continue to observe the escalation of the situation near Ukraine's border and stressed to "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border."
Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports on Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory.
On Monday, Wallace said that in case of escalation on Ukraine's border, it is unlikely for any member country of the alliance to send its troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia, because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member. Therefore, he added, member countries are doing everything in their power to prevent such an event, like imposing economic sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine has been aspiring to join NATO since the 2008 Bucharest summit when the alliance agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia would one day become its members, however neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU