Gold eases on swift recovery bets as focus turns to Fed Reserve minutes

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today. Should you subscribe?
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 64,400 a kg
-
By Shreyansi Singh
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as strong economic data from the United States bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, with focus also turning to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for monetary policy cues.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.35 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT). U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,739.90.
"The gold market is looking at an economy that's recovering much quicker than anyone anticipated, which could change the stance of the of the Fed going forward," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.
Investors were re-calibrating their expectations on the Fed's monetary policy, with some investors expecting the Fed to abandon its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2024.
Non-yielding bullion is highly sensitive to higher rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold and boost dollar and bond yields.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, while strengthening domestic demand helped hiring amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government.
"The economic news has been Solid, and has gotten gold investors to sit back on their heels and wait for a clarification from the Fed," Sica added.
Minutes from the Fed's March 16-17 policy meeting are due at 1800 GMT.
The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for global economic growth again on Tuesday, forecasting worldwide output would rise 6% this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s.
Central banks across the globe, in particular the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, want to see higher growth and inflation numbers before they think about changing monetary policy, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $25.07 per ounce, palladium was down 1.7% at $2,640.32, after declining as much as 3.5% earlier.
Platinum eased 0.4% to $1,228.04, having earlier risen to $1,244.50, its highest since Feb. 25.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU