Gold edges higher as weak US labour market data boosts stimulus bets

-
ALSO READ
Labour market failed to absorb enough workers this festive season
Labour markets disappoint in Dec
Jobless rate in urban areas fell to 7.9% in Q3 of last year, shows data
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Unemployment rate rises in US as govt stimulus for recovery fades
-
By Shreyansi Singh
(Reuters) - Gold edged up in choppy trade on Thursday as data showing a weak U.S. labor market bolstered bets for more government stimulus, buoying bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge and countering pressure from a resilient dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,847.36 per ounce at 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,846.70.
The number of Americans filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits surged last week.
"This significant jump is reminding everyone that the labor market situation is still dire, and it's going to warrant more stimulus," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remained supportive for gold.
But the biggest uncertainty for the precious metal will be the direction of U.S. Treasury yields, Moya said.
While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Treasury yields shot higher in the past week through Tuesday on expectations for the fresh stimulus.
President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to unveil a stimulus package proposal on Thursday that could exceed $1.5 trillion.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's participation in a virtual event at 12:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT) on Thursday is also on investors' radar.
But looking ahead, "both a stronger dollar and higher interest rates are going to be a negative factor for precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.
On the technical front, $1,890 posed key resistance for gold, he added.
Meanwhile, the dollar also held onto gains versus other currencies.
In other metals trading, silver gained 1.7% to $25.57 an ounce, platinum climbed 1.5% to $1,109.98 per ounce and palladium was up 0.3% at $2,391.08.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU