Gold firms but taper bets outweigh impact of coronavirus surge

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Gold edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant spurred some safe haven buying though gains were capped by bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a firm dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,732.50 per ounce by 0919 GMT, recovering some ground after four straight sessions of declines. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,733.60.
"Bullion bulls have been overruled by the heightened expectations for the Fed's eventual tapering, outweighing concerns surrounding the Delta variant's potential impact on the global economic recovery," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data last week coupled with comments from Fed officials suggesting an earlier-than expected tapering of economic support hammered precious metals over the past couple of sessions, keeping gold pinned well below the pivotal $1,800 level.
The dollar index on Wednesday held near a three-week high, reducing gold's allure among other currency holders, while U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since mid-July. [USD/] [US/]
"The rebound in yields is also expected to run further as the tapering talk grows louder, which would only strengthen the headwinds besetting gold," Exinity's Han added.
Higher yields threaten non-interest bearing gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.
But Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday that the current inflation spike should not push the Fed to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labour data needed before any changes.
While there's a good sign of stabilisation in the gold market, there's little support from tensions surrounding the economic impact of new virus infections, Quantitative Commodity Research Analyst Peter Fertig said.
Focus is now on monthly U.S. personal consumption report at 1230 GMT for further cues on the tapering timeline.
Silver rose 0.1% to $23.34 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9% to $1,004.23, while palladium fell 0.2% to $2,636.85.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU