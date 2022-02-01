Gold muted as traders look past Fed to focus on economic data

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,500 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,360 a kg
Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413
-
Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as traders digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans, while looking forward to a slew of economic data and central bank meetings to decide their next move.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.64 per ounce by 0440 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,797.60.
"Gold is basically motionless, there was a bit of a correction over the past 24 hours after three days of aggressive selling," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
The U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week is important, as any signs of weak hiring and strong wage growth may significantly embolden market expectations of a hawkish Fed and in turn pressure gold to go lower, he said.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times in an interview over the weekend that the Fed could super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remained stubbornly high.
Fed funds futures late Monday had priced in just under five hikes for 2022.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Friday they anticipated five rate hikes for this year, while analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said they expected seven.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Australia's central bank signalled an end to bond buying and indicated no rush to hike interest rates on Tuesday, while markets awaited policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank later this week.
Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,803, as it has stabilised around a support at $1,792 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]
Spot silver was flat at $22.44 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $1,020.70 and palladium fell 1.6% to $2,312.70.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU