Tensions, fears of war may lead to even more expensive cars, bread

Commodities are trading at all-time highs, and that could have a wide-ranging impact on the price of everything from new cars to grilled cheese sandwiches.
But it’s also happening beyond energy. Look at wheat and aluminium, for instance. Given that Russia and Ukraine combined make up a quarter of global grain exports, wheat and corn prices have risen on the possibility of a sudden supply crunch. It’s a similar story for aluminium, as Russia is a key producer of the metal.
The latest peak in the commodity spot index resembles the move ahead of the 2008 crash, as well as the 2011 food crisis, which was caused in part by a destroyed Russian grain crop.
The moves in these key Russian exports have far reaching consequences for US consumer prices. Whereas oil and LNG has been driving global inflation and largely hawkish pivots in monetary policy, wheat and aluminium will likely hit US shoppers particularly hard, spilling over into things like bread and cars. US CPI data measuring increases in the cost of new autos has mirrored the acceleration in aluminum prices. It’s a similar story with bread, which costs more as wheat prices climb. Russia is a commodity-exporting nation, so any disruptions could have far-reaching consequences for US consumers.
