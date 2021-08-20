Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 370 to Rs 46,130 on Friday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,500 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 62,500 per kg, down by Rs 1,000, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,420 and 46,130 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,490, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 370 to Rs 47,130 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 47,130.