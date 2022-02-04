Gold prices firm as dollar slides in run-up to US jobs data

-
ALSO READ
Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413
Precious metals: Gold prices increase by Rs 555, silver jumps by Rs 975
Gold price today at Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,500 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg
-
Gold prices were supported by a weaker dollar on Friday as markets awaited U.S. jobs data that could impact the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy.
Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,806.83 per ounce by 0526 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,807.80.
If the upcoming jobs report out of the United States encourages the Fed's hawkish mood, it should lead to a significant breakdown in gold, DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
Gold has gained about 0.9% so far this week as a pullback in the dollar lifted the appeal of the greenback-denominated bullion. [USD/]
Despite a rebound in a lot of Fed-impacted assets that weakened because of its hawkish stance and the dollar pulling back, gold has not been able to mount a rally, which indicates significant underlying weakness, Spivak said.
Gold prices have more or less consolidated around the $1,800 an ounce level since slipping to a 1-1/2-month low last week after the Fed signalled a March interest rate hike to fight inflationary risks.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, but interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Lingering concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have also kept demand for the safe-haven metal intact.
"Signs of more sustained inflation, due to continued supply chain issues, higher commodity prices, or continued upside pressure on wages, could also act as a tailwind for gold this year," according to Jordan Eliseo, manager of listed products and investment research at Australia's Perth Mint.
Eliseo highlighted that it is possible that the challenge higher rates pose to equity markets could end up supporting gold.
Among other metals, spot silver added 0.5% to $22.51 per ounce, platinum inched up 0.2% to $1,035.33 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,331.11.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU