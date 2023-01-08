JUST IN
17 dead in southern China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway
Business Standard

Samsung still pursuing merger deal, expect good news from us: CEO Jong-hee

Samsung's CEO Han Jong-hee has said the company was still pursuing a merger deal, even though its efforts have hit a snag

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Samsung

Samsung's chief executive officer Han Jong-hee has said the company was still pursuing a merger deal, even though its efforts have hit a snag.

The tech company's deal-making activities were only "delayed due to various external factors," Han Jong-hee, vice chair and co-CEO at Samsung, said at the 'CES 2023' here.

Han cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, China's lockdowns, tensions between the United States and China, and other macroeconomic challenges as reasons for the delay over the last year.

Samsung has been eying a new M&A deal for years, reports Yonhap news agency.

At last year's CES, Han said the company was extensively reviewing M&A opportunities in various industries.

"We are moving faster than you might think. We are open to every possibility, and I think we can deliver good news sooner or later," he said at that time.

A year has passed, however, without any news on the merger front.

"As the world is moving on from the pandemic and trying to resume normalcy, I think you can expect some good news from us," Han sounded positive again Friday on the possibility of a deal, without elaborating further.

"One thing for sure is that we are trying to do an M&A to enhance our business," he said, adding, "I can't share details with you on security concerns, but it's been going well."

The last major M&A deal of Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor, came in 2016, when it acquired US-based Harman International Industries, specialising in connected car solutions, for US$8 billion.

In September, speculation arose that Samsung might be interested in buying British chip designer Arm.

It was before a meeting between Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son in early October. Softbank acquired Arm in 2016.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 11:32 IST

