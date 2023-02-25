JUST IN
FDA authorises combination flu-Covid test for home use to help consumers
Business Standard

Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias, says report

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned its cafeterias at its headquarters

Topics
Google | Sundar Pichai

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned its cafeterias at its headquarters.

According to a Wired report, Alphabet's 'Everyday Robots' project -- an unit under Google's experimental X laboratories -- has been shut down by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

It had trained 100 one-armed, wheeled robots to help clean the company's cafeterias. Several of these robot prototypes were transported out of the lab and were doing useful duties throughout Google's Bay Area facilities.

These robots used to clean tables as well as separate trash and recycling.

The robots also helped keep conference rooms clean during the pandemic.

With the robot division now shut off, some of its technology could be used for other divisions.

Alphabet has spent the last few years developing an integrated hardware and software system for learning, including the transfer of knowledge from the virtual to the actual world.

The robots slowly gained a greater grasp of the world around them and became more adept at executing ordinary activities, using a combination of machine learning techniques like reinforcement learning, collaborative learning, and learning from demonstration.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further cut costs, Google has even asked employees who return to work to share their work desks with a "partner" to maximise office space.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:27 IST

`
