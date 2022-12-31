JUST IN
New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes, says Elon Musk
United Furnitures' Belford, who abruptly fired 2,700, calls move agonising
iPhone supplier Foxconn's China factory to offers $718 subsidy to workers
Claims against Dr Reddy's Laboratories over Revlimid in US dismissed
Significant backend server changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk
New Twitter policy to follow and question science, says Elon Musk
As outage hits thousands of users globally, Twitter says 'let's try again'
Mickey's copyright adventure: Early Disney creation to be public property
Goldman Sachs to unveil fresh job cuts in a matter of weeks, says CEO
Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings wins approval for gaming blockbusters
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
World leaders need to act against Myanmar junta: UN Special Rapporteur
icon-arrow-left
WHO again urges China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation
Business Standard

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy lawsuit: Attorney Gen

Google will pay Indiana USD 20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced

Topics
Google | Lawsuits

AP  |  Indianapolis (US) 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google will pay Indiana USD 20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.

Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, he said. Those states agreed to a USD 391.5 million settlement with the company in November.

As a result of the separate lawsuit, Indiana received about twice as much money as it would have under the deal with the 40 states in the coalition, Rokita said in his announcement Thursday.

This settlement is another manifestation of our steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech's intrusive schemes, Rokita said.

States began investigating after a 2018 Associated Press story that found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called location history.

Google did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the deal with Indiana. An email seeking comment was sent Friday to Google's press office.

Indiana's lawsuit alleged Google uses location data to build detailed user profiles and target ads. It alleged that the company has deceived and misled users about its practices since at least 2014.

Rokita said he sued Google because even a limited amount of location data can expose a person's identity and routines. Such data can be used to infer personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status or participation in support groups as well as major life events such as marriage and the birth of children, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.