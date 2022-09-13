Advocate Mukul Rohatgi to serve as India's Attorney General for second time

-
-
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the Attorney General for India again. He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law officer of the country from October 1.
According to sources familiar with the development, the term of incumbent Attorney General K.K. Venugopal is ending on September 30, and he has refused to continue beyond his term, citing his advanced age.
Venugopal, 91, was appointed as the country's top law officer on June 30, 2017, and he was given several extensions.
Sources said Rohatgi, who is one of the top court lawyers in the country, gave his consent for assuming the top post.
He was first appointed as the Attorney General in 2014 for a three-year term.
Venugopal, while arguing in a matter recently, indicated that he may not continue as the top law officer, after the completion of his present term.
According to Article 76 of the Constitution, the President appoints a person, qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for India.
The Attorney General also enjoys a right of audience in all courts in the country.
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 11:33 IST