Govt employees under Taliban must pass test to gauge knowledge of Islam

The Taliban's Finance Ministry in wants its employees to be more than number crunchers -- it's requiring that everyone in its ranks must pass a test of faith to stay employed, a media report said.

A letter has been issued detailing orders for all employees to be given a test to gauge their knowledge of Islam. The letter, which bore stamps and insignias and was signed by officials, was delivered by the ministry's Directorate of Invitation and Guidance, RFE/RL reported.

It says all ministry employees are required to take the test, which appears to be based on a 10-page booklet that covers issues related to Islam. The booklet, which was reviewed by RFE/RL, addresses 53 topics, ranging from asking to describe the five pillars of Islam are to explaining the difference between a prophet and a messenger of God to describing the signs that Judgment Day has arrived.

According to the ministry source, who did not give his name due to fears of retribution, the booklet is being distributed to employees before they take the test. One ministry employee, also speaking on condition of anonymity, wrote by text message that he took the seven-question test last week and was awaiting the results.

During its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the also tested the religious knowledge of state employees who were not members of the hard-line group. But this is the first time the has quizzed public employees since it regained power in August 2021.

In July, the Finance Ministry requested that female employees send a male relative to work in their stead, in keeping with the Taliban government's decision to bar most women from working in the public sector and government. Only women in the health and education sectors are permitted to work.

The ministry said it had made the request in order to speed up processes and reduce pressures on employees, RFE/RL reported.

