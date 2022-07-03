Half of passengers' baggages stuck at Paris airport due to tech failure

Due to a technical problem at the Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), at least 50 per cent of passengers' baggages were stuck at the airport, French news channel BFMTV reported.

The technical issue lasted until 5 p.m, leading to half of passengers arriving at their destination without their baggage. Workers at CDG airport were also on strike on Friday demanding higher wages, Xinhua news agency reported.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to reduce the number of flights scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport by 17 per cent. At least 10 per cent of flights were cancelled, said BFMTV on Saturday.

"It was (because of) a technical problem that has not been recovered since there are no more maintainers," Emmanuel Duchemin-Humbert, spokesperson of the Force Ouvriere of the of union, told BFMTV on Saturday.

The strike will continue till Sunday and further strikes are expected for July 8-10 and July 13-17, BFMTV added.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)