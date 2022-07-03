Half of passengers' baggages stuck at Paris airport due to tech failure

-
ALSO READ
AirAsia announces reduced excess baggage charges for domestic flights
Airlines adhering to hand baggage policy, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Delhi airport's Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system
Delhi airport implements one-hand bag rule with some exceptions
India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th Joint Staff talks in Paris
-
Due to a technical problem at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), at least 50 per cent of passengers' baggages were stuck at the airport, French news channel BFMTV reported.
The technical issue lasted until 5 p.m, leading to half of passengers arriving at their destination without their baggage. Workers at CDG airport were also on strike on Friday demanding higher wages, Xinhua news agency reported.
The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to reduce the number of flights scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport by 17 per cent. At least 10 per cent of flights were cancelled, said BFMTV on Saturday.
"It was (because of) a technical problem that has not been recovered since there are no more maintainers," Emmanuel Duchemin-Humbert, spokesperson of the Force Ouvriere of the Airports of Paris union, told BFMTV on Saturday.
The strike will continue till Sunday and further strikes are expected for July 8-10 and July 13-17, BFMTV added.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU