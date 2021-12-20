Hamid Karzai says Pakistan must not interfere in Afghanistan's affairs

-
Hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent remarks on Afghanistan and IS threats originating from the country, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said that Islamabad must not interfere in Kabul's affairs, reported local media.
During the Organisation of Islamic Council's meeting on Sunday, Khan had said that Pakistan faced attacks from Afghanistan's border in which the IS was said to be involved.
"These remarks are not true and are obvious propaganda against Afghanistan. In fact, from the beginning, Afghanistan has been facing Daesh's threat from Pakistan," TOLOnews quoted Karzai as saying in a statement.
Emphasising that the Pakistan government should not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs, Karzai said that Islamabad should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan in international forums.
On Sunday, Khan also said that people in Afghanistan faced widespread poverty due to years of corruption in the Afghan government. He also referred to previous governments in Afghanistan.
Such remarks insult the people of Afghanistan, said Karzai-- who has served two times as president of the country -- in a clear warning to Islamabad that it must stop talking on behalf of Kabul at gatherings held at global levels.
