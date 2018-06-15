Hate to see separation of families due to immigration policy: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he hated to see parents separated from their children due to his tough policy on immigration, but blamed it on the opposition

The children can be taken care of quickly, beautifully and immediately. The forced that law upon our nation. I hate it. I hate to see the separation of parents and children, Trump said at a White House press conference.

The can come to us, as they actually are -- in all fairness, we are talking to them -- and they can change the whole border security. We need a wall. We need border security. We've got to get rid of 'catch and release'. You catch a criminal, you take his name, you release him and he never shows up again, he said.

He goes into our society, and then we end up getting him in a different way, often after he's killed somebody. We've got to change our laws, he said.

Trump said that the Democrats have control over this as the don't have the votes. We need more Republicans, frankly, and that's why I think we're going to do so well in the (polls) because we have the strongest economy in the history of our nation. We have the best job numbers in the last 44 years, said the president.

Earlier in an interview, Trump said he is looking at two immigration bills that are likely to come up for voting on the House floor next week. I'm looking at both of them. I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one, he said, thus indicating that he would oppose the Republican bill in this regard.

I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that, Trump said.

Meanwhile on the sixth anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative, established by President in 2012, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said young alien minors and their families in the US continue to live in constant fear and uncertainty of the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans' "hateful, discriminatory, anti-immigrant agenda that terrorises communities, condemns vulnerable women and children and tears families apart".

On Thursday, House doubled down on their cruelty by releasing a heartless bill that codifies the president's anti-immigrant agenda, and fails to end the president's barbaric policy of separating parents from their children at the border, she said.