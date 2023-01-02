JUST IN
Business Standard

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt: Police

Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said

Topics
Australia | air crash

AP  |  Melbourne 

Army chopper crash, Helicopter crash
Photo: ANI/Representative

Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.

The other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state.

Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site.

The Seaworld theme park is nearby.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation's most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:57 IST

