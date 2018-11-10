JUST IN
Theresa May loses a minister as Brexit progress hits snags at home
Here's why Singles' Day fever might not help Jack Ma's net worth

Singles' Day has ballooned into world's biggest shopping phenomenon, generating $25.3 billion in sales last year

Venus Feng | Bloomberg 

Alibaba founder Jack Ma

Singles’ Day is set to break all kinds of international sales records this year. But don’t expect the frenzy to lift Alibaba chairman Jack Ma’s net worth.

Once the richest person in Asia, Ma controls a $37.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Alibaba tycoon’s wealth has dropped 17.6 percent this year, mostly dragged down by the company’s slumping shares. India’s Mukesh Ambani took over to top spot in the region in July.

Singles’ Day has ballooned into world’s biggest shopping phenomenon, generating $25.3 billion in sales last year. The number is sure to grow this year since the company is including sales from its Southeast Asia arm Lazada.

Will Singles' Day help Jack Ma's net worth?

The fortune of Alibaba's chairman has declined by more than $8 billion this year

But Alibaba shares rarely benefit from all the hype. The stock fell on or after every Singles’ Day since 2014.

Ma said in September that he’s stepping down as chairman of the company’s board in 12 months. Ma will leave the board in 2020.
