Hinduism awareness campaign launched in US to stop bullying of Hindus

A nationwide campaign has been launched in the US to raise awareness on and bring down cases of bullying against people following the religion.

Titled "I am Hindu American", the campaign was launched by the US-based Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and includes a social media campaign, a 30-second public service announcement and a companion website to provide resources about and Hindu Indian-Americans.

During the campaign, the organisers would boost awareness and clarify common stereotypes and misunderstandings about through social media networks nationwide.

"The goal of 'I Am Hindu American' campaign is to drive online conversation by putting a face on the Hindu American community. Despite the fact that Hindus are one of the most successful minority communities, knowledge about Hindus and Hinduism is very low among the US general public. Our own data shows that one in three Hindu-American students report being bullied for their religious beliefs," Suhag Shukla, the executive director and co-founder of HAF, said in a statement.

He said that most of the bullying cases were based on misperceptions about Hindus and the narrative needs to be changed.

Hate crimes in the US increased by about 17 per cent in 2017 as compared to 2016, according to the FBI.

He said that Hinduism has contributed a lot towards the daily activities of humans.

"There are many Hindu contributions to our daily lives: from yoga and meditation to the decimal system as well as an understanding of the law of cause and effect known as karma," the statement said.