JUST IN
As China-US ties worsen, Hong Kong bankers fear for their careers
BP rakes in quarterly net profit of $8.2 billion after price surge
A chapter ends: Penguin merger with Simon & Schuster stalled
Credit Suisse is not for the sale, says chairman Axel Lehmann
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
Elon Musk ropes in Sriram Krishnan as Twitter's technology executive
Twitter bosses entitled to $122 million in 'golden parachute' payouts
Musk expected to appoint new product leadership at Twitter, seeks advice
Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates amid soaring costs
Musk effect: Twitter limits content-enforcement tools as US election looms
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
One dead, six wounded in gunfire in Halloween Party in Kansas City
Twitter global sales VP leaves company after Elon Musk's takeover
Business Standard

As China-US ties worsen, Hong Kong bankers fear for their careers

The defiant tone President Xi Jinping took toward the US got those hardworking financiers scared.

Topics
Hong Kong | Bankers | China

Shuli Ren | Bloomberg 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

It was supposed to be a big celebration for Hong Kong. This week’s Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, organized by the city’s central bank, was meant to showcase the revival of Hong Kong as Asia’s financial hub, after years of isolation that resulted from stringent Covid controls.

But the mood is all gloom and doom. Since China’s Communist Party congress last month, bankers and asset managers I have spoken to are worried. They wonder whether they have viable careers at all.

The defiant tone President Xi Jinping took toward the US got those hardworking financiers scared. Already, strains between the two global superpowers led some of the biggest US pension funds to reassess their exposure to China, with one slashing its portfolio allocation and another halting new investments.

What if geopolitical tension over Taiwan intensifies and Washington DC imposes more sanctions on Chinese companies, or even restricts US investments in Chinese assets?

There would be knee-jerk liquidation followed by a collapse in trading. Hong Kong’s stock market is dominated by foreigners, who, as of 2020, accounted for more than 40% of total trading, with US institutions alone contributing 10%, according to the latest data available. If they walk away, investment banks will struggle to sell new public listings, while sales desks can say goodbye to commissions.

Chart

Even for those who tap into Chinese money, investment management is no longer an intellectually satisfying profession in Xi’s new China, which prioritizes industrials over consumer tech and embraces the state’s role in the economy. Just look at how volatile the Hang Seng Index has become — even unconfirmed social media posts can swing the entire market. Out are fundamental valuation methods; in is rampant speculation on topics ranging from China reopening its economy to state-owned entities buying large stakes in big tech companies. It’s as if the entire market has become a meme stock. What’s a professional’s value-add then?

Xi, for one, doesn’t see bankers offering much value. Six of the 13 new members of the Politburo have backgrounds in science and tech. He Lifeng, widely tipped as the next economic tsar, is not a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s most powerful decision-making body.

For decades, financiers in Hong Kong have been China’s biggest cheerleaders and its bridge to developed nations. They advocated for economic growth and argued for a better relationship between the two superpowers when no one else was. Even they’re losing faith in Xi’s China.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hong Kong

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.