Hong Kong likely to report daily record of 610 new Covid-19 cases

Hong Kong is expected to report a record of around 610 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unnamed source.
The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December.
The city recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day's record of 351 cases.
Health Secretary Sophia Chan said over the weekend that she expects cases to rise "exponentially" following the Lunar New Year holiday due to an increase in family and social gatherings and appealed several times for people to stay indoors.
The former British colony has become one of the most isolated cities in the world, with flights down around 90% due to strict coronavirus regulations and schools, playgrounds, gyms as well as most other venues shut. Restaurants close at 6 pm (1000 GMT), while most people, including the majority of civil servants, are working from home.
The economic and psychological tolls from the hardline approach are rapidly rising, with measures becoming more draconian than those first implemented in 2020.
Government quarantine facilities are also nearing their maximum as authorities struggle to keep up with their rigid contact tracing scheme.
In total, Hong Kong has recorded 213 COVID deaths and around 15,000 cases since early 2020, according to the government.
