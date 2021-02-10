Huawei open to transfer 5G tech for global innovation including source code

-
ALSO READ
Huawei outhustles Trump by stockpiling chips needed for China 5G
Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel: Report
America is going to decapitate Huawei: US' tech dominance wields mega power
Chinese phone maker Honor partners with chip suppliers after Huawei split
US against use of telecom equipment from untrusted vendors like Huawei: WH
-
Chinese telecom major Huawei on Wednesday said that it is open to transfer 5G technology, including the source code, hardware design secrets etc to facilitate global innovation.
Huawei holds the maximum number of patents for 5G technology and is followed by US chip maker Qualcomm, according to industry reports.
"We are open to transferring all of our 5G technologies, not just licensing production to others. This will include source programmes and source code to all the hardware design secrets as well as the know-how, and the chip design," Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said at the opening ceremony of the intelligent mining innovation lab in Taiyuan.
The United States, Australia, the UK and some European countries have barred Huawei equipment alleging security threat from them.
Calling for open trade policies, Zhengfei said, "Both the US and China need to develop their economies, as this is good for our society and financial balance. Everyone needs this. As humanity keeps making progress, no company can develop a globalized industry alone. It requires concerted efforts around the world."
Indian government has also proposed telecom companies to keep source code, the main software that controls function of an equipment, in an escrow account for security purposes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU