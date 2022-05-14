Humanitarian aid reached 6.4 mn people in Ukraine since war began: UN

-
ALSO READ
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
UN calls for urgent seed, fertilizer aid for conflict zones in Ethiopia
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
People of Myanmar face 'unprecedented' crisis in 2022: UN report
UN relief chief emphasises immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine
-
More than 6.4 million people have been provided with vital humanitarian assistance in Ukraine since Russia waged its ongoing war on February 24, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
This includes more than 5.7 million people who have been able to put food on their table, while cash assistance has been provided to over 655,000 people, allowing them to cover some of their most basic needs, Xinhua news agency quoted the OCHA as saying on Friday.
More than 1.5 million people have received health care support, and around 352,000 people have been provided with clean water and hygiene products.
Nearly 430,000 people have received protection services, psychosocial support and critical legal services, including support to internally displaced persons, it added.
The UN agency warned that despite this remarkable scale-up, many more people urgently need support, including those living in areas experiencing heavy fighting.
The world body urges parties to the conflict to remove any barriers to the movement of humanitarian staff to ensure the continued delivery of life-saving assistance across Ukraine, the OCHA added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU