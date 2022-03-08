UN relief chief emphasises immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
Guterres appoints Amin Awad of Sudan UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine
Indian-American Zeya is America's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues
Turkish Parliament ratifies launching cross-border ops in Iraq, Syria
-
Underlining the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Monday emphasised on allowing civilians to safely leave areas under fire in Ukraine, and delivery of much-needed aid to these locations.
UN relief chief Martin Griffiths briefed ambassadors on how the UN and partners are responding to rising needs since Russia began its "military operation" 11 days ago.
"People are watching as this unnecessary conflict engulfs cities and civilians. As well as what's happening in Ukraine, they have an extra sense of dread over the impact this will have on the wider world. I include myself in this category," he said.
Griffiths, who is also the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, outlined three immediate priorities "to lessen the pain and suffering we are all watching unfold in real time."
First, the parties must take constant care to ensure military operations spare civilians, homes and other infrastructure. Furthermore, people wanting to leave areas of active hostilities must be allowed to do so safely and voluntarily.
As civilians in places such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and elsewhere under attack, desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies, safe passage for humanitarian supplies is also required, UN News reported.
His third point highlighted the urgent need for a system of constant communication with the parties to support aid delivery. He explained that humanitarian notification systems have been implemented in other situations.
"I have already conveyed these three points to the authorities of Ukraine and to the Russian Federation," said Griffiths, who is also the UN Humanitarian Coordinator.
The UN News reported that the UN and partners were already in Ukraine prior to the escalation, supporting some 1.5 million people in the Donbas region affected by eight years of "fighting between Government forces and pro-Russian separatists."
Humanitarian assistance has continued in areas where security permits, Griffiths told the Council.
"Under the leadership of the Crisis Coordinator, and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in country, we have new plans now, of course, on how to deliver where humanitarian needs are most acute," he said.
"This includes the cities we have seen so much on these last days such as Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Our response is being scaled up from hubs in Vinnutsya, Uzhorod and Lviv.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU