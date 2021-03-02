IBM eyes India's public sector enterprises for Hybrid Cloud growth

-
In a bid to empower the public sector enterprises in India, tech company IBM on Tuesday announced it has achieved a full cloud service provider (CSP) empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeiTY).
The company said that the MeitY empanelment will enable the Indian public sector tap into the industry's most secure and open cloud platform to drive innovation and growth.
"Indian public sector can now access the industry's most secure and open cloud platform to drive transformation/innovation and growth," Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia, said in a statement.
IBM infrastructure is currently powering three out of the five public sector banks in the country.
"From our collaboration with Ministry of Education (MoE) and Niti Aayog on samShiksha; from Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture supporting farmers in Karnataka; to STEM programs across 10 states in India and AI curriculum in 160 CBSE schools accessed by over 12,000 students, IBM has been at the forefront of driving innovation and impact," Patel said.
The company also launched IBM Cloud Satellite to boost its hybrid cloud ambition in the country.
IBM Cloud Satellite is a unifying layer of cloud services, available across all locations, to offer businesses high levels of control over critical data delivered via IBM Cloud, regardless of where their data resides.
Clients can deploy cloud services securely in any environment and in any public cloud, private cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.
"We are committed to India's growth journey. The launch of IBM Cloud satellite and IBM Cloud accreditation enables us to further strengthen our collaboration with organisations and the government/public sector," Patel said.
