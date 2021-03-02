Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism, harassment in corporate office

-
ALSO READ
From selling books to redefining retail: How Amazon, Bezos changed world
Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online
India to Italy, Amazon's everything store is everyone's antitrust target
Jeff Bezos walks through a one-way door, opening a new age for Amazon
Amazon employees vote on union: Biden asks workers to make your voice heard
-
By Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin
(Reuters) - A manager at Amazon.com Inc sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment.
The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a "systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination," despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos.
Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment. The complaint was filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.
Newman, a Harvard Business School graduate and former adviser to U.S. Senator Cory Booker, said Amazon delayed by 2-1/2 years her rise to senior manager by hiring her in 2017 for a more junior role for which she was overqualified, a "de-leveling" that reduces awards of company stock.
She also accused a male supervisor of using racial tropes by calling her "aggressive," "too direct" and "just scary," and another male co-worker of sexually harassing her and once pulling on her braids while saying, "You can leave this behind."
Both men were also named as defendants, and according to the lawsuit the co-worker was terminated. His lawyer could not immediately be identified.
Newman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. She is represented by Douglas Wigdor, who also represented women suing the former movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Fox News over alleged harassment or discrimination.
Amazon has worked to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In September its cloud computing chief Andy Jassy, who will succeed Bezos as Amazon CEO, gave the keynote address at a Black Employee Network entrepreneurship conference.
The news site Recode last week reported allegations of racial disparities in Amazon promotions and performance reviews.
Amazon also faces lawsuits claiming it mistreated workers in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic at its facilities.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU