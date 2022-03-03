ICC says started investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
Venezuela surpasses 1 million barrels of crude produced per day
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has started an investigation into the Russian activities in Ukraine, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said.
"I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the Situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," Khan said in a statement.
He added that the ICC would focus on the organization's key objective: ensuring accountability for crimes under the court's jurisdiction.
Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU