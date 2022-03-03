JUST IN
UN envoy says failing Afghanistan economy heads towards 'irreversibility'

ICC says started investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has started an investigation into the Russian activities in Ukraine, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

"I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the Situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," Khan said in a statement.

He added that the ICC would focus on the organization's key objective: ensuring accountability for crimes under the court's jurisdiction.

Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

First Published: Thu, March 03 2022. 08:25 IST

