UNEA calls for legally binding treaty to tackle plastic pollution

In a significant step, parties to the United Nations Environment Assembly on Wednesday signed a mandate calling for a legally binding treaty addressing the full life cycle of plastic, from production to disposal.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who reached Nairobi earlier in the day to represent India for the special session to be held on Thursday, announced on Twitter that 175 nations party to UNEA endorsed a resolution to beat and forge an legally binding agreement by 2024.

HISTORIC STEP at UNEA 5.2. 175 nations endorse a resolution to #BeatPlasticPollution and forge an legally binding agreement by 2024. Under the leadership of our PM Shri @NarendraModi ji, India has already taken resolute steps to address

India has embarked on the journey to end by taking sound and effective measures through EPR on plastic packaging as well as putting a ban on single-use plastic items having low utility and high littering potential, he said.

The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEP) commenced at Nairobi on Monday with India submitting its national statement on Tuesday.

