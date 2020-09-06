JUST IN
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Business Standard

Imran Khan announces Rs 1.1 trn package to address infra issues in Karachi

The rainfall spell totally exposed the poor civic infra including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference with the Sindh province Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor, Imran Ismail.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion to address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Karachi, the country's financial hub, after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation in the city and left at least 60 people dead.

The rainfall spell which started in July and continued into August totally exposed the poor civic infrastructure including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites.

First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 20:13 IST

