JUST IN
Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Sanaullah
India, Iceland review ties, status of negotiations on trade agreement
Landslide in Indonesia's Natuna regency kills at least 11; dozens missing
Rishi Sunak unveils new framework to make UK science & tech superpower
Russian forces steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrant
India to help Bangladesh with its defence modernisation efforts: Envoy
Sri Lanka to hold election after getting Treasury's guarantee on funds
Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US
9 policemen killed, 13 injured in blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Landslide in Indonesia's Natuna regency kills at least 11; dozens missing
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Sanaullah

Sanaullah made these comments after Islamabad Police on Sunday reached Lahore to arrest Khan, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan scaled the wall of his residence in Lahore and fled to his neighbour's house to evade arrest in the Toshakhana case a day earlier.

Sanaullah made these comments after Islamabad Police on Sunday reached Lahore to arrest Khan, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.