Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday claimed that former prime minister scaled the wall of his residence in Lahore and fled to his neighbour's house to evade arrest in the Toshakhana case a day earlier.

Sanaullah made these comments after Islamabad Police on Sunday reached Lahore to arrest Khan, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)