Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Sanaullah

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan scaled the wall of his residence in Lahore and fled to his neighbour's house to evade arrest in the Toshakhana case a day earlier.
Sanaullah made these comments after Islamabad Police on Sunday reached Lahore to arrest Khan, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:04 IST
