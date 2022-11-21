Imran Khan faces threat from Pak's 'enemy agency', says interior minister

JUST IN
Nasa's Orion capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan faces a threat from the country's 'enemy agency'

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan faces a threat from the country's "enemy agency" but if anything happens to the former premier the real culprits will go scott-free and the entire blame would shift to the Army, the ISI, himself and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"It's tragic that this man (Imran), this unblessed man, has brought the country to a stage where if he exits or something happens to him, he will be a source of chaos, anarchy and evildoing for the country, Sanaullah was quoted as saying by Geo News on Monday.

"Every enemy and every enemy agency of Pakistan are after his (Imran's) life, the minister said without giving any specific name or details.

Asked to specify what kind of outfits or individuals were after Imran, the interior minister said those who wanted chaos, anarchy and civil war in Pakistan and wanted the people to fight and kill each other.

The former prime minister faced a threat and if something happened to him, it would bring a storm of embarrassment to the state of Pakistan, he said.

"If something happens (to Imran) - may it not be so and I pray for his long life - then the finger would be pointed at the Pakistan Army, the ISI, myself, and the prime minister because he has already got four names taped," Sanaullah said.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:03 IST

