Imran Khan moves SC against election body for not disqualifying dissidents

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being corrupt, asks him to reveal income
Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting on Saturday night
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
After crackdown on supporters, Pak government bans Imran Khan's mega rally
-
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked at the doors of the country's Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) declaration on May 11 that rejected the disqualification references against 20 party dissident members of the National Assembly (MNAs).
The ECP had dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's references last month seeking the disqualification of its dissident members of the National Assembly after they voted against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion leading to the collapse of PTI government.
In a unanimous decision, a three-member ECP bench rejected the disqualification references which were referred to the commission by the PTI against 20 dissident MNAs on the ground that Article 63A of the Constitution, which deals with the lawmakers' disqualification for defection, did not apply to the 20 MNAs who had jumped ship ahead of the no-confidence move against former Prime Minister Imran Khan last month, Dawn reported.
The PTI had filed references against MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr among many others.
PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry had requested the court to provide a copy of the reserved verdict, saying that he will appeal against it. He maintained that the dissidents had opposed PTI's request to provide more records.
"Some things couldn't be brought on record properly," Faisal had added.
The election commission in his verdict, unanimously said the declaration filed against the MNAs under Article 63(A) was not found in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.
The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government was held in the National Assembly on April 9, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion.
Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU