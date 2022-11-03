Imran Khan injured in firing at rally in Pak, taken to hospital: Reports

Pakistan's former prime minister was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger. Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan's leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn't see being transformed. He, however, didn't blame anyone for the attack.

A gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying the former prime minister from a close range, Geo TV reported. It said one person has been arrested from the spot and police took him to an unknown location.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured in the attack. There are also reports that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

