Fadnavis assures Japanese officials of fast-tracking bullet train, projects

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai Fukahori Yasukata of fast-tracking infrastructure projects such as bullet train funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Fadnavis gave the assurance during a meeting with Yasukata and other Japanese officials. Apart from the high-speed rail project (bullet train), which will connect Mumbai and Gujarat's commercial hub of Ahmedabad, JICA funding is also coming for the Mumbai Metro-3 line and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project.
MTHL, once completed, will be the longest sea bridge in the country with a length of 21.8 km. Besides Yasukata, Deputy of the Mission Kaneko Toshilhiro and other senior Japanese officials were also present at the meeting. Fadnavis, in a social media post, said, "We discussed JICA-funded projects like Bullet Train, MTHL and Metro-3 line. I assured them that this government is committed to fast-tracking all these projects and ensuring timely completion.
