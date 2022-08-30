Maha CM asks officials to complete land acquisition for bullet train soon

Chief Minister has directed officials to complete land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and disburse compensation to affected people by September 30, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Narendra Modi government that seeks to improve connectivity between the country's financial capital and the commercial hub of Gujarat. The multi-crore project, primarily the land acquisition in Maharashtra, hit hurdle after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019. After a change of government in the state in June this year, the land acquisition process for the project is being expedited. "CM, Shri @mieknathshinde has directed all officers to complete the land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed & disburse compensation to affected families by September 30," the Information Centre, an account handled by the state government's public relations department tweeted.

