Maha CM asks officials to complete land acquisition for bullet train soon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to complete land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and disburse compensation to affected people by September 30, the state government said on Tuesday.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Narendra Modi government that seeks to improve connectivity between the country's financial capital and the commercial hub of Gujarat. The multi-crore project, primarily the land acquisition in Maharashtra, hit hurdle after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019. After a change of government in the state in June this year, the land acquisition process for the project is being expedited. "CM, Shri @mieknathshinde has directed all officers to complete the land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project & disburse compensation to affected families by September 30," the Maharashtra Information Centre, an account handled by the state government's public relations department tweeted.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 21:55 IST