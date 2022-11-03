Pak's SC asks ex-PM Imran Khan to explain violation of court's order

-
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday gave another chance to former premier Imran Khan to explain his alleged violation of the court's order during his protest march on May 25.
The court is hearing a government plea regarding charging 70-year-old Khan with contempt of court for flouting orders by the apex court about keeping his Azadi March protest away from the D-Chowk adjacent to the Red Zone of Islamabad city.
A five member-bench, headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the petition.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 06:43 IST
