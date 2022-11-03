JUST IN
Italy's right-wing govt slammed for anti-rave decree, oppn sounds alarm
Business Standard

Pak's SC asks ex-PM Imran Khan to explain violation of court's order

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday gave another chance to former premier Imran Khan to explain his alleged violation of the court's order during his protest march on May 25

Topics
Pakistan Supreme Court | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday gave another chance to former premier Imran Khan to explain his alleged violation of the court's order during his protest march on May 25.

The court is hearing a government plea regarding charging 70-year-old Khan with contempt of court for flouting orders by the apex court about keeping his Azadi March protest away from the D-Chowk adjacent to the Red Zone of Islamabad city.

A five member-bench, headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the petition.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 06:43 IST

