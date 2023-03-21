French govt survives 1st no-confidence vote in Parl, may survive second one

-
ALSO READ
French govt uses special procedure to adopt pension bill without vote
Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio
Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff
Retirement planning not topmost priority for urban India, says report
France's Macron risks his government to raise retirement age from 62 to 64
-
The French government has survived a no-confidence vote in the lower chamber of parliament and is expected to survive a second one, after its push last week to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
The no-confidence motion filed by a small centrist group and supported by a leftist coalition received 278 votes Monday, falling short of the 287 needed to pass.
Another motion at the initiative of the far-right that is expected to get less support from other groups' lawmakers.
If both votes fail Monday, the pension bill will be considered adopted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 07:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU