IMF denies tying to compromise on Pak's nuke capability in bailout: Report

The on Monday rubbished claims that it has attached nuclear-programme-related strings for the revival of Pakistan's much-anticipated bailout programme that has been stalled for months, a media report said.

Cash-strapped is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based Monetary Fund (IMF), which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year.

The funds are part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout package the approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

Pakistan, currently in the throes of a major economic crisis, is grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves enough to shore up for barely one month's imports.

Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF's resident representative in Islamabad, has denied attaching any strings to the External Fund Facility (EFF), according to Geo TV.

Regarding recent speculation that programme discussions with the authorities for the ninth review under the IMF-supported programme may have covered Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, I want to be categorical that there is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current supported programme and decision by any Pakistani government over its nuclear programme, the report said, quoting the official.

The IMF chief said discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan's economy and balance of payments problems, in line with the Fund's mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability.

It comes days after Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured Parliament that the federal government would not make any compromise on the country's nuclear and missile programme despite tough economic conditions and hurdles to secure a loan from the IMF.

Let me assure you that nobody is going to compromise anything on the nuclear or the missile programme of no way, Dar told Parliament last week.

