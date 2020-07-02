In pictures: Arrests and fear mark Day 1 of Hong Kong's New Security Law

According to the UK government the new security law breaches the Sino-British joint declaration aimed to smooth the transition when the territory was handed back to China in 1997, on the basis that its partial democracy and market economy would be respected. In light of these events, the Boris government has opened doors to the UK to around 3 million Hong Kongers, which China vows to stop. Besides, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison confirmed that Australia is set to follow the UK in providing support to fleeing residents, day after authorities arrested hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong. The US House of Representatives on Wednesday joined the Senate in approving a bill to rebuke China over its crackdown in Hong Kong by imposing sanctions on groups that undermine the city’s autonomy or restrict its freedoms.