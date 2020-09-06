In pics: Fire on MT New Diamond under control, Rescue ops by Indian Navy

A fire broke out on a supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil in the on Thursday

An Indian Navy spokesmen said on September 3; that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured. A statement released late on Thursday by the navy said the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was crewed by five Greek and 18 Philippine nationals. Photographs taken by Sri Lanka's air force showed extensive damage to the tanker's funnel, and thick black smoke and flames coming from the bridge, which is just behind the cargo area.

Fire fighting assistance was sought by Navy from India Coast Guard

Assistance was sought by Navy from India Coast Guard for fire and explosion on-board oil tanker 'MT NewDiamond' 37 nautical miles east off the coast. ICG ships and aircraft were then deployed for immediate assistance.

Indian Coast Guard deployed 6 ICG ships & two aircraft for fire fighting & pollution response in the event of an oil slick

Indian Coast Guard trying to put out the fire on Friday. Twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond have been rescued, while one is still missing, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Saturday.

Motor Tanker New Diamond is a Greek-owned vessel under charter by Indian Oil Corporation

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) continued with the fire fighting operation on the east of Sri Lanka on Motor Tanker New Diamond on Friday and Saturday. The first information about the vessel being on fire was received at the ICG Maritime Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai.

MT New Diamond had a major explosion in the engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone

ICG Deputy Director-General Suresh Kumar, who is jointly running the rescue operation with Srilankan Navy, told ANI that of the 22 rescued crew, one is injured and has been hospitalised in Sri Lanka. He ruled out any possibility of an oil spill and asserted that the situation is under control.

Indian Navy on Sunday reports fire on the MT New Diamond under control

