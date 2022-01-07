In pictures: First anniversary of the US Capitol riot in Washington

What happened on Jan 6?
Why it happened?
Many people were injured, including 138 police officers. Four officers, who responded to the attack, committed suicide within seven months.
Biden marked the first anniversary of the US Capitol riot
Trump said Biden used his name during the speech to "divide" America
Meanwhile, in a statement, Trump said Biden used his name during the speech to "divide" America. "Biden, who is destroying our nation with insane policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America," read the statement.
