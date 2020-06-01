In pictures: George Floyd protests around US cities, curfews imposed

Some protestors lie down on the ground on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, simulating the position George Floyd was in just before his death
Demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington, DC to protest against the death of George Floyd
Members of the California National Guard are seen at a parking lot near Los Angeles Convention Center
As many as 40 cities and Washington, DC across the United States have imposed curfew on Sunday
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near Manhattan bridge in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
A mourner cries as she visits a makeshift memorial for George Floyd on the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis
A protester argues with a NYPD police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near Manhattan bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York City
A protester wears a mask with a message at the Minneapolis corner where George Floyd was restrained by Minneapolis police
Protestors in Boston, Massachusetts rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd
Passengers in a car cheer as protestors rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, beneath a billboard with his name on it, in Boston, Massachusetts
