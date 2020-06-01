JUST IN
George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200-year-old church near White House
In pictures: George Floyd protests around US cities, curfews imposed

40 cities have imposed curfew and about 5,000 National Guards have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed

Some protestors lie down on the ground on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, simulating the position George Floyd was in just before his death

Demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington, DC to protest against the death of George Floyd

Members of the California National Guard are seen at a parking lot near Los Angeles Convention Center

As many as 40 cities and Washington, DC across the United States have imposed curfew on Sunday

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near Manhattan bridge in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

A mourner cries as she visits a makeshift memorial for George Floyd on the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis

A protester argues with a NYPD police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near Manhattan bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York City

A protester wears a mask with a message at the Minneapolis corner where George Floyd was restrained by Minneapolis police

Protestors in Boston, Massachusetts rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd

Passengers in a car cheer as protestors rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, beneath a billboard with his name on it, in Boston, Massachusetts

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 11:49 IST

