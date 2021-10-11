India agrees on $200 million LoC support to Kyrgyzstan, says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Monday informed that has agreed on USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in

This came after Jaishankar held a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev in Bishkek.

"Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic. Agreed on USD 200 million LoC to support development projects. Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects," informed in a tweet.

Kazakhstan is the current Chair and initiator of the CICA Forum. Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and call on the Kazakh leadership.

During his meeting, Jaishankar also discussed the need for early travel of Indian students and a more liberal visa regime between the two countries.

"Discussed need for early travel of Indian students and more liberal visa regime. Reviewed our defence and security cooperation positively," he said in a series of tweets.

" and the Kyrgyz Republic have a shared approach to developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar added in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, in the coming days, will also be visiting Armenia.

This will be the first-ever visit of an External Affairs Minister of to independent Armenia. Jaishankar is scheduled to have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)