Answer to China's telecom dominance: India among 10 in proposed UK alliance

The UK has pitched for the 'D10', a grouping of 10 democratic countries comprising the and India, among others, to create an alternative source for and equipment, to curb reliance on China, according to reports on Friday.

Britain was seeking to forge an alliance of 10 democracies to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid relying on China, an IANS report said.





The government in the UK, which has allowed conditional permission to Chinese telecom major Huawei for 5G trials in the country despite Washington's disapproval, approached the Trump administration about a 'D10' club of democratic partners, based on the plus Australia, South Korea and India, it said.

The plan gained momentum based on new concerns about Huawei as security officials began a review into its involvement in the mobile network upgrade, the report added.