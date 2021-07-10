India and Vietnam review relations as Modi wishes Vietnam's new PM

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
Collaboration a key takeaway in pandemic: Modi at workshop with 10 nations
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh violated model code of conduct: TMC to EC
Climate summit: Modi announces launch of India-US clean energy partnership
-
Extending his wishes to his newly appointed Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to become stronger under his able guidance.
Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development.
In this context, a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office said, the Prime Minister also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow members of the UN Security Council.
Prime Minister Modi pursued India's opinion in a telephonic conversation with the Vietnam Prime Minister earlier this morning.
Modi thanked PM Chinh for the valuable support provided by the government and people of Vietnam during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.
The leaders agreed that both countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.
Both Prime Ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation.
Noting that year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the leaders agreed to celebrate this auspicious milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.
Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.
--IANS
rak/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU