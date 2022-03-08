India has compulsions with Russia, issues in neighbourhood: Ex-US diplomat

-
ALSO READ
Real estate MoUs to Haldiram, industrial development in J&K gets a boost
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
Evergrande makes coupon payment ahead of Friday deadline: Reports
Long overdue for Mumbai attack perpetrators to face justice: Blinken
Biden administration wants India to take 'clear stand' on Ukraine: Diplomat
-
India has compulsions with Russia, and in their neighbourhood, issues with China over territory, a former top American diplomat has told US lawmakers.
The diplomat made the remarks replying to lawmakers' questions on New Delhi abstaining from several UN vote on Russian aggression against Ukraine.
India has compulsions with Russia, they have compulsions in their neighbourhood, with territorial issues with China. I think, as Americans, we have an affinity toward Indians for their democracy, and the pluralism of their system, Atul Keshap said.
We've got to work through these issues as friends, because we have to signal the strength of the two greatest democracies in the world.
Keshap, who is now president of US India Business Council (USIBC) and previously served in the State Department in multiple positions including as Charg d'affairs to India, said this during a Congressional hearing on Indo-Pacific organised by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
There will be moments like this, but as long as we talk to each other as friends, I'm sure we'll get through it, and be on a stronger basis going forward, Keshap said.
What do you think that means for how India is really going to try and navigate the sanctions that so many nations throughout the world are placing on Russia and Russian interests? Congressman Abigail Spanberger asked.
My perspective on this is that nations make their own decisions, they make their own calculus, they take in all the inputs, and then they decide what's best for them," Keshap said.
I would always say that, in terms of the reliability, the utility, the value of the partnership with the United States, we have proven over and over again, to the Indian government and to the Indian people, that we are a true friend, Keshap said.
We are a friend in times of need. We are a friend in times of urgency. We deliver, we deliver rapidly, we deliver on time.
There are things that I don't want to talk about in an open forum like this, but the United States has always come through, in the recent past, because of the strength of our QUAD partnership, he said.
And so you know, India will make its own decisions, but I do think that the US, its 250 or 350 million people, USD 22 trillion economy is something that is valuable, and relevant to the Indian people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU