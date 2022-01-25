India pays $29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for 2022

India has paid USD 29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for the year 2022.
"#India proud to pay again in full! India joins the 2022 Honour Roll of 24 Member States out of 193 that have paid their @UN Regular Budget Assessments in full, India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.
As of January 21, 2022, 24 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full.
India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end on December 31, 2022.
