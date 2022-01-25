India pays $29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for 2022

has paid USD 29.9 million in UN regular assessments for the year 2022.

"# proud to pay again in full! joins the 2022 Honour Roll of 24 Member States out of 193 that have paid their @UN Regular Assessments in full, India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

As of January 21, 2022, 24 Member States have paid their regular assessments in full.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end on December 31, 2022.

