Rs 11,141 crore paid to wheat farmers as MSP in UP in 20-21: Govt

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has said that the government has paid Rs 11,141.28 crore to the as in Uttar Pradesh as the state records highest ever procurement of wheat. It said, 58 per cent more wheat was procured in rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh as compared to RMS 2020-21.

Record 56.41 LMT procurement of wheat has been done during Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 35.77 LMT wheat procured from 6.64 lakh in RMS 2020-21.

Besides, record 66.84 LMT paddy was procured from 10.22 lakh of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21.

During current RMS 2021-22, a record quantity of 56.41 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat was procured from 12.98 lakh farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Uttar Pradesh. This is the highest ever procurement of wheat in the history of the state. A total of Rs 11,141.28 crore has been paid to the farmers as There is an increase of 58 per cent from RMS 2020-21 during which 35.77 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat was procured from 6.64 lakh farmers.

Procurement of paddy in Uttar Pradesh has also jumped during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 itself. A record procurement of 66.84 Lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy was done from 10.22 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21. This is the highest ever procurement of paddy in the history of the state. A total of Rs 12,491.88 crore has been paid to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh as

The current Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 has concluded in most of the wheat procuring states and up to July 8, 2021, a total of 433.32 LMT of wheat has been procured (which is an all time high, as it has exceeded previous high of 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 387.50 LMT. About 49.16 Lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 85,581.02 crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is also continuing smoothly in the procuring states with purchase of 866.05 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif crop 707.59 LMT and Rabi crop 158.46 LMT) up to July 8, 2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 756.80 LMT.

About 127.72 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,63,510.77 crore. Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

